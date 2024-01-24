Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 25.9% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 55.3% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2,191.2% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 23,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 31.2% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,638 shares of company stock valued at $13,470,342 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $371.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $330.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $379.39. The firm has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.39, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.85.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

