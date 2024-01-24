B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from $4.60 to $4.20. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. B2Gold traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 9020186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 33,453 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 218.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in B2Gold by 127.8% during the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 267,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 13.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 257,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 29,651 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 29.4% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 6,179,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after buying an additional 1,402,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.13.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $477.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

