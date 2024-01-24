B. Riley Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Akoustis Technologies in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). The consensus estimate for Akoustis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 226.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

View Our Latest Report on Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $4.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.