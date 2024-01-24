Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.65

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 52165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Azimut Exploration Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$59.65 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.