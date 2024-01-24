AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Stock Price Up 5.6%

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.48 and last traded at $58.07. 232,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 535,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.98.

AXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day moving average is $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 82,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 42,569 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $1,113,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,587,000 after purchasing an additional 207,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

