Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Issues Earnings Results

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million.
Avidbank Stock Down 0.1 %
Avidbank stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. 12,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,596. The company has a market cap of $156.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.68. Avidbank has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84.
Avidbank Company Profile
