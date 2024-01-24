Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Issues Earnings Results

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million.

Avidbank Stock Down 0.1 %

Avidbank stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. 12,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,596. The company has a market cap of $156.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.68. Avidbank has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

