Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 668,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,951,000 after buying an additional 53,611 shares during the last quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 55,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.44. 151,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,471. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $82.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.