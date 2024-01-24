Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $11.30 billion and $670.12 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $30.80 or 0.00077075 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00028421 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006579 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 434,871,726 coins and its circulating supply is 366,838,816 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.