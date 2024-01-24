AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Reduced by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of T stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.68. 77,938,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,082,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

