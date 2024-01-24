Atlantic Lithium’s (ALL) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.95) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 268.17% from the stock’s current price.

Atlantic Lithium Price Performance

LON ALL traded up GBX 0.17 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 20.37 ($0.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,587. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 24.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.31. The company has a market cap of £128.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2,037.10 and a beta of 0.11. Atlantic Lithium has a 12 month low of GBX 16.15 ($0.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 42.30 ($0.54).

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlantic Lithium

In other news, insider Neil Lindsey Herbert purchased 160,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £35,310 ($44,866.58). Corporate insiders own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Lithium Company Profile

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

