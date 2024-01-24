ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Downgraded by Scotiabank

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$43.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$46.00. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on ATCO from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.71.

Get ATCO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACO.X

ATCO Trading Down 1.9 %

Insider Transactions at ATCO

ACO.X traded down C$0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,423. ATCO has a fifty-two week low of C$32.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.59. The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 4,100 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,930.00. In related news, Director Norman M. Steinberg bought 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.51 per share, with a total value of C$49,985.98. Also, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.30 per share, with a total value of C$152,930.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,398 shares of company stock worth $767,916. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About ATCO

(Get Free Report)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.