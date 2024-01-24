Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Receives $16.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.29.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASUR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, January 19th.
ASUR opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.69 million, a P/E ratio of -28.26, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.75. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.57 million. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Asure Software will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.
