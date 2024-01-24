AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up to $3.09

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.09, but opened at $3.28. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 2,708,647 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of $681.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 120.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

