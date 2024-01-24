Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 122.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,252 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,084. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.96.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST traded down $3.99 on Wednesday, hitting $683.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,398. The company has a market capitalization of $303.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.33 and a fifty-two week high of $698.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $639.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

