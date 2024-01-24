Aspire Private Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,195 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 105,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,115,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,714 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 912,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 61,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.28. 1,453,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,021,976. The company has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $48.25 and a 1 year high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

