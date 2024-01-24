Aspire Private Capital LLC Lowers Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 68.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 58.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 335,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,386,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,616,000 after buying an additional 154,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $508,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.85.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT traded down $3.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,805. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.68. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.49. The stock has a market cap of $92.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

