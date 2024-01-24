Aspire Private Capital LLC Invests $73,000 in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.22. 916,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,312. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $176.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.25.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

