Aspire Private Capital LLC Invests $30,000 in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CZA traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.20. 1,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,036. The firm has a market cap of $206.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.27. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $77.59 and a 12-month high of $95.60.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

