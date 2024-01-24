Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $133,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 21,216.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,099. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

