Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $125,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.85. 863,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594,012. The company has a market capitalization of $112.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

