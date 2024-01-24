Aspire Private Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Aspire Private Capital LLC reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,671 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,976,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD traded down $9.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.97. 6,892,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,440. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DD. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

