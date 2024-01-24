Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 292,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 91.7% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 534,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,278,000 after acquiring an additional 255,621 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 24,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 102,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,599. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $48.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

