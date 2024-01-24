Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 271 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.17. 12,223,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,498,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $207.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

