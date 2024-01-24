Aspire Private Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,006. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $29.64.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

