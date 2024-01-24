Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 487 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.63. 145,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,728. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.82 and its 200-day moving average is $120.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $104.17 and a 52 week high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

