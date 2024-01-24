Aspire Private Capital LLC Acquires 3,958 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 106.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. 507,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,246. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.44%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.