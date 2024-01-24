ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $36,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of ASML opened at $832.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $718.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $669.31. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $840.92. The stock has a market cap of $328.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $816.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.