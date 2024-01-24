ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $578.71

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $578.71 and last traded at $572.32, with a volume of 6238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $558.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ASM International Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.74.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $677.26 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ASM International NV will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Featured Articles

