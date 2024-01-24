ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised ASM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $677.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASM International will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
