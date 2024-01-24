ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.58

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.58 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 689091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.22.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 215.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after buying an additional 1,283,718 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 11.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 283,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,745,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

