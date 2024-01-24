Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Trimmed by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $24,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 376,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,639,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $511,910,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 60.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total transaction of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.38.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $239.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $174.45 and a one year high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.97.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

