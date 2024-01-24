Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ark Restaurants from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ ARKR opened at $14.42 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently -45.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $188,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Ark Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

