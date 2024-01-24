ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,587 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,211,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198,716 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028,012 shares in the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,560,000 after acquiring an additional 969,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $46.56. The company had a trading volume of 11,130,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,516,041. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.29. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

