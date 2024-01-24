Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.25.

A number of research firms have commented on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Management from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ares Management from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 624.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $117.53 on Wednesday. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $71.36 and a 1-year high of $120.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.68.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $671.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Ares Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.26%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

