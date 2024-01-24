Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) vs. CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and CareTrust REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 6 0 0 2.00 CareTrust REIT 0 1 5 0 2.83

Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus price target of $10.42, suggesting a potential upside of 1.73%. CareTrust REIT has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.77%. Given CareTrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $106.85 million 5.19 $29.78 million $0.06 170.86 CareTrust REIT $196.13 million 13.42 -$7.51 million $0.42 52.62

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and CareTrust REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CareTrust REIT. CareTrust REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Commercial Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 3.27% 9.55% 2.79% CareTrust REIT 19.93% 4.63% 2.48%

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 2,200.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CareTrust REIT pays out 266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Ares Commercial Real Estate on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

