Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of above $6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 6.900- EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Argus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.82.

Shares of ADM opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $51.49 and a 1 year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.2% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.0% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

