Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 2,208,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,866,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 7.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. On average, research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,926,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,765,512.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $79,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,181.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,926,358 shares in the company, valued at $164,765,512.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More

