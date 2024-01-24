Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aptevo Therapeutics
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 reasons to buy Meta stock ahead of earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.