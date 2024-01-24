Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Aptevo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $0.15 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.40.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.14. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

