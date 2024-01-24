Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APPN. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Appian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Appian stock opened at $34.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Appian had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a negative return on equity of 124.95%. The company had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 248,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $8,283,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,290,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,096,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,052,524 shares of company stock valued at $112,421,141. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Appian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Appian by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Appian by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

