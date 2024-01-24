Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.49 and last traded at $37.46. 29,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 140,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMEH. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $348.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.80 million. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,840,000 after purchasing an additional 220,653 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $6,747,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 50.9% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,473,000 after buying an additional 165,227 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 25.0% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after buying an additional 122,514 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 603,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after acquiring an additional 108,239 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.