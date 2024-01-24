Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $99.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.08.

APO stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.00. 1,467,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.63. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $99.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 209,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,036,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,052,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

