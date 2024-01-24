Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives $97.42 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,919,000 after purchasing an additional 564,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,887,000 after purchasing an additional 218,332 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,248,000 after purchasing an additional 672,103 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $95.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.