APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of APA from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

APA stock opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. APA has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

