Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) is Capco Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Capco Asset Management LLC cut its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,658 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises 5.2% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $19,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE BUD traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.50. 839,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $108.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.76. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $67.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

