Analyzing Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) & Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Origin Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $189.26 million 2.06 $54.81 million $2.54 9.19 Origin Bancorp $347.14 million 2.94 $87.71 million $3.21 10.31

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

42.2% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 17.19% 9.19% 0.99% Origin Bancorp 20.47% 10.45% 0.97%

Risk & Volatility

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and Origin Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Origin Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Mid Penn Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.10%. Origin Bancorp has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.69%. Given Mid Penn Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mid Penn Bancorp is more favorable than Origin Bancorp.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers trust and wealth management and insurance services; provides online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

