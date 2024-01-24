Analysts Set Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Target Price at $22.00

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research analysts have commented on RVNC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $37.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.55.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.28. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 100,141 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 358.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 38,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.