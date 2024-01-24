Analysts Set Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Target Price at $19.54

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “inline” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $24.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 97,697.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,638,604,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,199,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,928,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,780,000 after buying an additional 4,160,768 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 162.1% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,904,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,559,000 after buying an additional 3,651,390 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

