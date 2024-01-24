Analysts Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target at $607.75

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $607.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $450.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 348.98 and a beta of 2.52. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $188.30 and a 52 week high of $727.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $554.99 and a 200-day moving average of $442.98.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($9.72). The company had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total transaction of $250,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $226,898.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total transaction of $4,243,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,822.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total transaction of $250,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,898.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,700 shares of company stock worth $32,279,232. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $369,965,000 after buying an additional 103,107 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,679,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

