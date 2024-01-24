Analysts Set Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Price Target at $186.30

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $171.47 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $125.57 and a 1 year high of $179.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.66.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,964 shares of company stock worth $9,121,999. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $23,999,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $678,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

