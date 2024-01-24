Analysts Set Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) PT at $185.60

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Chord Energy stock opened at $151.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $175.20. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.26.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 18.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,018,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,007,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,678 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,633,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

